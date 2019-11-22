DIGITAL FIRST: 128 Members graduate from AmeriCorps NCCC











AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) celebrated the accomplishments of 128 AmeriCorps NCCC-FEMA Corps members in a graduation ceremony on Friday morning.

The ceremony included a member reflection, musical performance by the members, and guest speakers from the Corporation for National & Community Service (CNCS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The FEMA Corps graduates hail from states all over the country

Earlier this year in February, they pledged to give 10 months of service to the nation. The Corps members were deployed exclusively to support disaster preparation, mitigation, response and recovery projects with FEMA. The members provided critical support to survivors of natural disasters – including Hurricanes Dorian, Maria, Irma, and Harvey, as well as flooding and winter storms in Nebraska and Iowa.