DIGITAL FIRST: A closer look at domestic violence

While October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Its important to reflect on the circumstances around domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline defines domestic violence below.
This violence includes physical, verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, and domestic violence affects people of all races, classes, genders, and age groups.
Experts say in order to end the cycle, the stigma needs to end that keeps survivors from reaching out for help.
- Domestic/dating violence is a pattern of controlling behaviors that one partner uses to get power over the other. Including: physical violence or threat of physical violence to get control, emotional or mental abuse and sexual abuse.
- 85% of domestic violence victims are women.
- 1/4 of women worldwide will experience domestic/dating violence in their lifetime. Women between the ages of 20 to 24 are at greatest risk of becoming victims of domestic violence.
- Domestic violence is most likely to take place between 6 pm and 6 am.
- The costs of domestic violence amount to more than $37 billion a year in law enforcement involvement, legal work, medical and mental health treatment, and lost productivity at companies.
- As many as 324,000 women each year experience intimate partner violence during their pregnancy.
- Boys who witness domestic violence are 2 times as likely to abuse their own partners and children when they become adults.
- Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women – more than car accidents, muggings, and rapes combined.
- 1/2 of all homeless women and children in the U.S. are fleeing from domestic violence.
- Every 9 seconds in the US a woman is assaulted or beaten.
- In 60% to 80% of intimate partner homicides, no matter which partner was killed, the man physically abused the woman before the murder.
National Domestic Violence Hotline Office Line: 512-453-8117