Digital First: A look at African American history at the Vicksburg National Military Park

From Servitude to Service

Although Congress sanctioned black enlistment in the latter half of 1862, it was the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 that opened the floodgates of recruitment by encouraging the enlistment of runaway slaves and free men of color.



The first black regiments were formed in the spring of 1863 following the creation of the Bureau of Colored Troops. Soon after, African American volunteers were organized into infantry, artillery, and cavalry regiments that eventually became known as the United States Colored Troops (USCT). Nearly 175 regiments of over 178,000 free men and former slaves served during the last two years of the war.



Thousands of additional blacks served in the United States Navy, which adopted the policy of recruiting former slaves in September of 1861. The four black sailors aboard the U.S.S. Cairo held the rank of Seaman and brought previous sailing or boatsmen experience with them.

Will They Fight?

“ I never more wish to hear the expression ‘the negro won’t fight.’ come with me 100 yards from where I sit and I can show you the wounds that cover the bodies of 16 brave, loyal, and patriotic soldiers as ever drew a bead on a rebel.” Capt. Miller Co. I, 9th Louisiana Regiment of African Decent

The monument was dedicated on February 14, 2004 and can be seen along Grant Avenue on tour road.

The Mississippi African-American Monument is a 3,000 pound, 9-foot tall, bronze sculpture resting on a pedestal of African American black granite.

The monument depicts a black union soldier and a common field hand supporting a second soldier who is wounded and represents the sacrifice in blood made black soldiers on the field of battle during the Civil War.

The field hand looks behind at a past of slavery while the first soldier gazes toward a future of freedom secured by force of arms on the field of battle. The monument commemorates the service of the 1st and 3rd Mississippi Infantry Regiments, African Descent who participated in the Vicksburg Campaign.

