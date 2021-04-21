Digital First: AG Fitch Hosts 2021 Outstanding Service to Crime Victims Awards Ceremony













JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi to honor those who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to serving victims of crime in Mississippi. The awards ceremony is one of the many ways the Attorney General’s Office is observing the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, emphasizing the importance of leveraging community partners statewide to help care for and support Mississippi victims of crime.

Those Awarded:

Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Awardee: Madison County Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan

Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence Awardee: Krystal Hamlin, Haven House Family Shelter

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi Awardee: Judge Joel Smith

Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault Awardee: Stephanie Piper, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence

The Outstanding Service to Crime Victim Awards Ceremony was established to honor and celebrate individuals who go above and beyond to respond to crime in their communities and help victims find support, recovery, justice, and a sense of hope and security.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation on Monday naming the week of April 18 to 24, 2021, Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Mississippi. As noted in the Proclamation,