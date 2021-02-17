Digital First: Ash Wednesday will look different for Christians participating this year

WARREN COUNTY, Miss – Ash Wednesday will look different for Christians participating this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and wintery weather for Catholics. The instructions came straight from the Vatican on how they will be distributed this year. Ashes, in English-speaking countries, are typically placed on the forehead in the sign of the cross by a pastor as a representation of death and repentance. But, this year, they’ll be placed on the crown of the head in silence after being blessed by the priest. Vicksburg native Jennifer Delk-James, a devout Catholic Christian says things have difficult because of Covid-19 and winter storm people in the city of Vicksburg have been face with.

Along with winter conditions and covid-19, pastor Joseph Nguyemn of St. Mary’s Catholic Church says, “we closed because our membership is small and we have elderly members” Also pushing “ash Wednesday service to Sunday at 9am.

History of Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is inextricably linked to Easter. After all, it marks the beginning of the Lent penance period that ends on that important Christian holiday. But, even though the Easter story takes place in biblical times, the traditions of Ash Wednesday aren’t quite that old. And the most familiar Ash Wednesday observance—the ash crosses worn on the foreheads of many churchgoers—hasn’t always been acknowledged by all branches of Christianity. It wasn’t until a few decades ago that the tradition became widespread in the United States. In the 1970s, the practice matched up with a few wider trends in American religion, including the embrace of once-discarded traditions and the search for ways to connect the physical body to spiritual life. Ash Wednesday was an opportunity for a multi-sensory way of connecting faith to the body, so many American Christians at the time decided to begin wearing that outward physical mark of their spiritual lives. Winner says she thinks its popularity has endured as it offers those celebrating an easy way to prompt conversations about faith. But what is it exactly that’s on the foreheads of those observing the holiday? The ash used for Ash Wednesday is made of palm branches used on the previous Palm Sunday, when Christians carry palms in a nod to the Gospels’ reference to Jesus’ path being covered in palm fronds on the day he entered Jerusalem. Occasionally the ashes are mixed with oil so they stay on congregants’ foreheads for longer. With many religious traditions, the meaning can often be lost over time. But Ash Wednesday, even as observances evolve, is one exception to that rule.