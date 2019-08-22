Digital First: Backwater flooding leads to people to voice their concerns at the state capitol

Floods have been a part of the history of those living along the Mississippi River since people first settled in the area. The alluvial plain along the lower Mississippi typically floods every other year and every generation is marked by at least one significant flood event.

The flood of 1927 changed the way people approached the mighty Mississippi. Levees were built and the government attempted to tame Mother Nature.

From the levee system to the floodgates like the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway, the ebb and flow of the water that courses through them has the potential to adversely impact millions of people, as it did following Hurricane Katrina and the six-month-long flood beginning in February 2019.

Vicksburg is finally seeing signs of the water going down since February of 2019. The floodwater destroyed many homes and farmlands impacting families and business. For two days lawmakers and elected officials met at the state capitol, allowing those affected to voice their concerns and opinions.



















-Photos courtesy of Forgotten Backwater Flood.

Mayor George Flaggs applauded the lawmakers for arranging a committee on getting the flooding issue resolved. Mayor Flaggs talks about the constant impact caused on the budget.

John Elfer, Director of the Warren County Emergency Management says that the problem not only affects the south Delta but it also includes the whole united states. Now it’s being recognized and that something is being done about it.

In a tragic issue like this, many families and businesses are strongly affected. Laura Beth Strickland, Executive Director at the Vicksburg Visitors and Convention Bureau, believes listening to the community and their needs helps the overall process of recovery.