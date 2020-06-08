Digital First: Biloxi police discuss impact of flooding from Cristobal

1  of  2
BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – The Biloxi Police Department weighed in on Tropical Storm Cristobal and traffic impacts on Monday.

Flash flooding impacted various routes on Highway 90 in Harrison County due to the tropical storm on Sunday. The water blocked entrances to many businesses.

The impact of Cristobal had most of the main road covered Sunday. The water had receded from the highway Monday morning.

Police said vehicles that traveled through flooded areas ended up stalled and needed assistance. They said during flash flooding, it’s best to avoid those areas or just stay home.

