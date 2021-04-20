Digital First: Cannabis users celebrate 4/20

Associated with marijuana, April 20th (4/20), has become something of an unofficial holiday. Many cannabis users mark the day by smoking weed. So, what is the history behind this celebratory day for marijuana lovers and its 420?

4/20 origins

The origins of the term “420” date back to the 1970s. A group of five high school teenagers in California used to meet at 4:20 p.m. each week in search of a cannabis plant that was supposedly left behind in a forest by a U.S. Coast Guard member who could no longer tend to the crop. They met at 4:20 p.m. as they were all athletes and had sports practice to attend before that time.

The group was nicknamed “the Waldos” as they used to hang out by a wall outside their high school in San Rafael.

The Waldos met at least once a week at the Louis Pasteur statue outside their school to scour the Point Reyes Forest nearby using a treasure map that some say was provided by the plant owner himself.

Steve Capper, one of the Waldos, told the Huffington Post in 2017, “We would remind each other in the hallways we were supposed to meet up at 4:20. It originally started out 4:20. Louis and we eventually dropped the Louis.”