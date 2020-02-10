Digital First: Canton School reacts to teacher’s death

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, a Clinton woman and her six children died in a house fire. The tragedy not only devastated the Presley family and the Clinton community, but also the Ruben B. Myers Math and Science School in Canton.

Alphia Myers, Principal of Reuben B. Myers, said, “I think we’re all devastated. This was a shock to our entire school family. Ms. Presley was definitely a jewel here.”

Ivy Archie, the school counselor, added, “Ms. Presley lived a very kind hearted and loving life. She was a great person and great mother, and we’re truly going to miss her.”

For years, Brittany Presley taught 2nd grade at the school. Co-workers are remembering her for being energetic and her love for her students.

One of Presley’s six children, four-year-old Malcolm, attended the school where she taught.

Myers commented, “He was a ball of energy that would make anybody laugh and smile you never saw a frown on his face.”



The school will have grief counselors present on Monday to talk with students and staff.



Presley’s husband, Jay, is the only survivor of the tragedy and is still recovering at the hospital. Her former co-workers had encouraging words for him.



Cora Grayer, a teacher, stated, “He needs to be strong. Each day is going to get better and better. He may feel like he can’t go on now. But as the days go on, God got him.”

The school is asking for donations to help the Presley family. For more information, you can contact the school at 601-855-7819.