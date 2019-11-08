DIGITAL FIRST: “Center for Pregnancy Choice” holds 30th annual banquet

The “Center for Pregnancy Choices” held its annual fundraising dinner with food provided by the fit chef catering at Crossway Church. The organization has been serving the city of Vicksburg community for thirty years.

The Organization is dedicated to the spiritual, emotional, and physical health of women and families facing unplanned pregnancies, especially those considering abortion. They also provide compassionate, non-judgment services while presenting Godly, practical counsel.

Services provided by the “Center for Pregnancy Choices”

  • Ultrasounds and Pregnancy Test
  • Prenatal & Parenting Education
  • Abstinence Education
  • Education on Abortion and Alternatives
  • Post-Abortion Counseling
  • Maternity and Baby Items
  • Adoption Referrals

