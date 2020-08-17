Digital First: City of Hattiesburg announces $1.4 million infrastructure project for Ward 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, along with City Engineer Lamar Rutland and Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, announced on Monday the city’s plan to fix water infrastructure in Ward 2.

The $1.4 million dollar project aims to replace undersized water lines and other lines that do not properly circulate. Mayor Barker said the reason brown water occurs is because of these problems.

The city has already started work in the East Jerusalem neighborhood. Councilwoman Delgado said Ward 2 has been waiting on these changes since 2017. According to city leaders, this is the largest project in any neighborhood that has been done in the last five years.

“The core objective is to replace the undersized lines, which are between one inch and three inch with properly sized lines between six inches and eight inches. Lines that will be completely replaced include parts of Mcswaine, Mckense, Unetta, Bonny, North Tipton, Fredrick, Southern, Geroge Alley, Desen, Elizabeth, McComb, Rebecca, Hall, Putnam and Gulfport,” said Mayor Barker.

The following streets will receive the replacement of service lines only, in order to be connected to the new lines:

Klondyke Street

Parts of Deason Avenue

Parts of Rebecca Avenue

Barker added, “We are certainly living in challenging times. However, today’s announcement reminds us – as last week’s announcement on sidewalk expansion did – that our city continues to make progress. We continue to accomplish things and live into our value of continuous improvement and core objectives of fostering progress in every neighborhood of the city.”

Infrastructure projects come with some levels of inconvenience and interruption. And while service interruptions will be minimal, all residents will receive notification in advance should they be necessary. The initial construction of this project began in mid-July and has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2021.























