Digital First: City of Hattiesburg honors fallen 9/11 victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – 19 years ago today, marks the most tragic terrorist attacks on American soil.

The City of Hattiesburg and community members joined together to remember the Americans that perished on September 11, 2001 and to honor the sacrifice of first responders.

“For our police and firemen everyday it’s tough and especially this year when they are dealing with so many different nuances to their job, so much uncertainty we want them to know that we care about them and we support them,” said Mayor Toby Barker.

What started as a normal day, ended with fear after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes in a suicide attack on various targets. Two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center, one in the Pentagon, and one in a Pennsylvania field.

Mayor Barker said 9/11 speaks to the heroism of law enforcement officers and the resilience of Americans.

“We can weather anything, whether it’s a terrorist attack on our country or a massive natural disaster or even a pandemic, if we can just remind ourselves every day to summon the best of ourselves, in terms of courage and compassion and do the best we can to be peacemakers right now, to encourage one another and take care of one another, we are going to get through this,” expressed Barker.

While a pandemic may be in the forefront, 9/11 is a moment, too, that will never be forgotten.