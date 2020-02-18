Digital First: City of Vicksburg celebrates the life of longtime community leader

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Beverly Prentiss passed away at her home on February 12, 2020. She was 64.

Funeral services for Prentiss were held Tuesday, February 18, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium

Prentiss started her career with the Vicksburg Police Department as a dispatcher in 1981 and transitioned to patrolman the following year. She then retired in 2016 as a lieutenant in domestic violence investigations.

The officer returned to the department in November 2018. Prentiss worked as a part-time officer and court bailiff. During her career, she served in the Patrol, Juvenile, and Criminal Investigation Divisions.