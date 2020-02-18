Breaking News
Outflow at Barnett Reservoir reduced; flash flooding possible on Tuesday

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Digital First: City of Vicksburg celebrates the life of longtime community leader

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Beverly Prentiss passed away at her home on February 12, 2020. She was 64.

Funeral services for Prentiss were held Tuesday, February 18, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium

Prentiss started her career with the Vicksburg Police Department as a dispatcher in 1981 and transitioned to patrolman the following year. She then retired in 2016 as a lieutenant in domestic violence investigations.

The officer returned to the department in November 2018. Prentiss worked as a part-time officer and court bailiff. During her career, she served in the Patrol, Juvenile, and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

  • VPD officers stand waiting on the family to arrive
  • Natchez Police Chief in attendance at the funeral
  • Police Chief, Deputy Chief Peymont and other officers carry the body of Lt. Beverly Prentiss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories