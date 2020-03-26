Digital First: Claiborne County native awarded Coca-Cola Scholarship

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable names in all the world, and the Coca-Cola Foundation gives out college scholarships to deserving high school students every year.

This year, a Cleveland, Mississippi native was selected among many to receive that reward.

Cameron Thomas attended Port Gibson High School, where he was a highly accompanied Student. He was also the first freshman drum major in the school’s history. Additionally, he played AAU basketball and soccer.

During the summer of Cameron’s sophomore year, he decided that he wanted to challenge himself. He enrolled at the Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science in Columbus. The residential high school ranks number six in the nation, while it’s faculty is ranked at number one.

Cameron is an aspiring journalist and serves as the school’s head editor and student ambassador.