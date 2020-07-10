Digital First: Covid-19 Compliance officer named for Vicksburg

The board approved Tabatha Martin-Crawford as the new COVID-19 compliance officer for the city of Vicksburg Friday during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Martin-Crawford is a former investigator with the Attorney General’s office and a former officer with The Vicksburg Police Department. She will patrol the city’s COVID-19 regulations and also provide security for the mayor’s office.

Businesses that are not abiding to the city’s COVID-19 regulations will receive one warning, then a fine of $ 1,000 if they do not comply.