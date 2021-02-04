Digital First: COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked day two of the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Vicksburg Mall. More than 400 people were scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

With the manpower of about 40 people, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said they’re able to get the job done.

“This is our second day, and as long as we can keep the nurses, we’ve got volunteer nurses out there that are really really good about reaching out to us, and some of them are not even being paid. They’re working with the health department along with the Air National Guard in the Army National Guard. It’s going really smooth,” he said.

Those who want the vaccine should scheduled an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/.

“I just hope that we can get back to some sense of normalcy by getting everyone the vaccine. As many people that want a shot in the arm, I hope that will ease peoples anxiety about the COVID virus,” said Elfer.

For the next several weeks, Elfer said they hope to be able to continue providing the vaccine for people in and around Warren County.

At this time, the site is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.