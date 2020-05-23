Digital First: Damage reported as storms move across Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Heavy rain, hail and strong winds have caused storm damage in multiple counties across Central Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.
In Madison County, a tree reportedly fell on a Ridgeland home along the 900 block Street Road between Richardson Road and Highland Colony Parkway. Additional large limbs are also down on Steed Road.
There was also heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning in Brandon and Clinton.
Northeast Simpson and northern Smith counties including Raleigh, Burns and Pineville have been placed under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.
There will be strong wings up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Strong storms are also expected in Holmes, Humphreys, Scott and Jasper counties. Expect winds in excess of 50 miles per hour along with nickel-size hail.