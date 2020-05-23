Digital First: Damage reported as storms move across Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Heavy rain, hail and strong winds have caused storm damage in multiple counties across Central Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

In Madison County, a tree reportedly fell on a Ridgeland home along the 900 block Street Road between Richardson Road and Highland Colony Parkway. Additional large limbs are also down on Steed Road.

Tree falls at a Ridgeland home during Saturday’s severe weather.

Some heavy rain moving through Ridgeland! Trees are swaying and visibility is pretty low if you’re traveling on the highway. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/Ru3U7SuatJ — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) May 23, 2020

There was also heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning in Brandon and Clinton.

Heavy rain, some hail and frequent lightning here in Brandon. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/bSoLuqUika — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) May 23, 2020

A severe thunderstorm is dropping nickel size hail on the west side of the Jackson Metro. This hail report is from around 1:35pm in Clinton, MS. 📷: Brooke P. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/R4ECV7wLkd — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) May 23, 2020

Northeast Simpson and northern Smith counties including Raleigh, Burns and Pineville have been placed under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.

There will be strong wings up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail along with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

*SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING*



*UNTIL 3:30pm



For NE Simpson and Northern Smith counties including Raleigh, Burns, and Pineville.



Expect 60+mph winds and quarter-size hail, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. #mswx pic.twitter.com/eoLOCdvfgh — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) May 23, 2020

Strong storms are also expected in Holmes, Humphreys, Scott and Jasper counties. Expect winds in excess of 50 miles per hour along with nickel-size hail.