Digital First: Families recovering after Vicksburg apartment fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Families are recovering after an apartment fire at a Vicksburg apartment complex on Monday.

The fire damaged a unit at the Landings Apartments on Fairways Drive. No one was injured.

12 News’ Marcus James talked to one family who lost everything.

“I called the apartment community and they said, ‘We’re so sorry, it went fast.’ And of course, your mind starts racing, you know? So, my friend drove me here. And by the time we go here, there was smoke everywhere, and it was clear that nothing was going to be salvaged,” said Melissa Valergas.

The Warren County fire coordinator said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you would like to help the families, the GoFundMe pages are listed below.