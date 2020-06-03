Digital First: Family Entertainment center reopens with new safety precautions

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Spinners in Florence has been closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The locally owned business started to slowly reopen two weeks ago with new cleaning policies. The 60,000 square foot building includes a bowling alley, arcade games, a skating rink and soon, a laser tag arena.

Owner, Terence Lott, said all staff members have their temperatures checked each shift and are provided with mask and gloves.

Spinners also made changes to their attractions to meet guidelines set in place by the CDC. For example, only eight of the 16 bowling lanes are open for use in order to implement social distancing among bowling parties.

“By doing that, it gives you about a 12 foot space between you and other guest,” explained Lott.

Guests are asked to leave all bowling balls and shoe rentals at their rented lanes once their matches are done. Designated staff will clean and sanitize all the equipment and seating areas before they are available for reuse.

In the arcade section, workers are wiping down the games after every use. Spinners management is also working on a plan to safely reopen the skating rink.

Being a small business, they are very grateful for the actions their bank took to help them stay open during the pandemic.

“Peoples Bank, Spinners right now wouldn’t be open without that bank. And at the same time, the fact that we feel confident that we’re going to make it through this whole COVID thing is the the fact that we got a bank that supports us and is in our corner helping us all the way through.”