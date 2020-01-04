Digital First: Fans react to Mississippi State’s firing of Joe Moorhead

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University fired Head Football Coach Joe Moorhead on Friday.

12 News talked to fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Flowood about the decision. One man said the decision will be great for the university.

“I think his biggest thing was his off-field issues. At the beginning of the season he had some difficulties with some players who got suspended for cheating scandal. But also, when Tommy Stevens was brought in, I just think he was trying to bring in too much of his old culture into an area it just wouldn’t fit,” said Thomas Vanlandingham.