Digital First: Finding strength in the community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Roy Windham with The Porter and Jason Spiers of JMH Printing are giving back to the community of Hattiesburg by creating “Hattiesburg Strong” t-shirts.

The slogan has been around a while, but Spiers said instead of just a slogan, they have been able to make it something a little bit more tangible with the ability to physically help others with funds in the time of crisis.

A majority of the proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts will go to service industry workers. JMH will only take a small percentage for labor costs.

If you would like to purchase a shirt go to www.hattiesburgstrong.com.