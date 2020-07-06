Digital First: Fireworks may have contributed to fire at Jones Middle School

Breaking News
LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifteen Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to assist the Laurel Fire Department with a fire at Jones Middle School in Laurel. The fire happened on Saturday, July 4.

According to officials, fireworks were strewn over the scene. They believe the fireworks may have been a contributing factor in the fire.

The school sustained major damage. No injuries were reported.

