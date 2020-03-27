Digital First: First African American female Mayor of Anguilla passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emma Cooper-Harris was a woman with a diverse path. She was the daughter and grand-daughter of share croppers.

Before she passed away this week, she served her community in Sharkey County as an organizer, developer and human service director. Cooper-Harris also served as a job developer with the National Caucus and Center on Black Aging. Inc.

In 2001, she was elected as the first African American mayor of the town of Anguilla. Cooper-Harris served as mayor until 2005.

During her lifetime, Cooper-Harris assisted with the incorporation of the town of Mayersville and Metcalf.

She also founded the Anguilla Children’s Village, which is located near Deer Creek. The facility offers an after school program and a summer enrichment program for early childhood education.

Cooper-Harris also served as the Minister of Music for Southdale M.B. Church.