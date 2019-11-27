DIGITAL FIRST: First pictures, video in from tornado damage in Rankin County



















STAR, Mississippi (WJTV) – A tornado touched down in Rankin County early Wednesday morning. It knocked out power for hundreds of people and there are several reports of trees down. There are no reports of injuries.

It’s part of a system in the middle of the country that’s dumping snow on one side of the storm and severe weather on the other, according to 12 News Chief Meteorologist Ken South.

The pictures are from Star, Mississippi. 12 News has crews on the scene and will have team coverage from the storm and what’s next beginning at 4:30 AM.