Digital First: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a flash flood warning for central Hinds County and southwestern Madison County until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Hinds & Madison counties until 5:00 PM. Heavy rain has stalled over the Metro and flooding could begin soon in Jackson, Madison, Clinton, & Byram. Do not drive through flooded roadways! @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/tS4ZAZhn1j — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) July 2, 2020

Storms moved through the Jackson metro-area on Thursday. Crews in Jackson blocked off part of Monument Street, where there is some flooding.

The storms brought wind and rain to Pearl.

