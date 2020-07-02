Digital First: Flash flood warning issued for parts of Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a flash flood warning for central Hinds County and southwestern Madison County until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.
Storms moved through the Jackson metro-area on Thursday. Crews in Jackson blocked off part of Monument Street, where there is some flooding.
The storms brought wind and rain to Pearl.
