Digital First: Flash flooding affects cities across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been multiple reports of flash flooding across Mississippi as storms move through the state.

In Yazoo City, leaders said sand bags are available at the District 3 Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse at 171 Old Benton Road.

12 News viewer Sha’kevya Jones sent the following pictures of the flooding on Westview Drive in Yazoo City.

A 12 News Viewer sent us pictures of flooding at the intersection of N. Main St. & Canal St. by the Texaco in Yazoo City.

Another viewer sent 12 News pictures of flooding in downtown Yazoo City.

There is also flooding in Canton on Wilson Street. The following pictures and video are from 12 News viewer Toni Lyons.

There is also flash flooding at the WLIN-FM/Breezy News studio in Kosciusko.