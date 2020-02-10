Severe Weather Tools

Digital First: Flash flooding affects cities across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There have been multiple reports of flash flooding across Mississippi as storms move through the state.

In Yazoo City, leaders said sand bags are available at the District 3 Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse at 171 Old Benton Road.

12 News viewer Sha’kevya Jones sent the following pictures of the flooding on Westview Drive in Yazoo City.

  • Courtesy: Sha’kevya Jones
  • Courtesy: Sha’kevya Jones
  • Courtesy: Sha’kevya Jones

A 12 News Viewer sent us pictures of flooding at the intersection of N. Main St. & Canal St. by the Texaco in Yazoo City.

  • Courtesy: Elizabeth K.
  • Courtesy: Elizabeth K.

Another viewer sent 12 News pictures of flooding in downtown Yazoo City.

  • Courtesy: Zorkeysia M.
  • Courtesy: Zorkeysia M.
  • Courtesy: Zorkeysia M.

There is also flooding in Canton on Wilson Street. The following pictures and video are from 12 News viewer Toni Lyons.

  • Courtesy: Toni Lyons
  • Courtesy: Toni Lyons

There is also flash flooding at the WLIN-FM/Breezy News studio in Kosciusko.

