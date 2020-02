MONTICELLO, Miss. (WJTV) – The high water from the Pearl River is slowing moving from Jackson to the southern part of the state.

There is flooding in several parts of Lawrence County, including Monticello. At least five homes have been affected.

Right now, Highway 27 north of Duckworth Road and the Lower River Road in the southern part of the county is closed due to flooding. Emergency responders said drivers should not go around barricades.

Authorities expect the river to rise even more.