CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River is expected to reach major flooding in Carthage on Friday. Right now, the river is at 26.13 feet. The river is expected to crest in Carthage at 27 feet.

There is already flooding along Highway 488.

12 News viewer sent pictures of the flooding.







The Pearl River is expected to crest at 38 feet in Jackson on Saturday or Sunday.