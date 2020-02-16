Digital First: Flooding impacts homes and businesses; Pearl River to crest at 38 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River reached 36.33 feet in Jackson at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. The river is expected to crest at 38 feet at 6:00 p.m. on the same day. Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday.

There are nearly a dozen road closures in the downtown Jackson area. South West Street at the U.S. Post Office building is now completely blocked off. The building and parking lot are still accessible from South Street.

S. West St. in Jackson

North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, where neighbors were rescued from their homes on Saturday, is also covered with water.

The Barnett Reservoir started releasing water Saturday night into the Pearl River because the lake reached its capacity.

In Rankin County, emergency leaders set up a staging area at Christway Church.

Emergency staging area here at the LifeWay Church in Rankin a County @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ISEwTPgu0S — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) February 16, 2020

Ridgeland Police shared pictures of the flooding on the eastern end of Lake View Drive and Forest Grove on Sunday. At this time, water has not entered any homes, but several are in danger.

Police said the area of Harbor Pines Drive, Pine Trail Road and Shadow Lake have not taken on any water at this time.

The following are roads with standing water:

Forest Grove

Shady Brook

Lakeview Road (at Bayshore)

Lakeview Cove

Shady Glen Road (east end)

Harbor Lake

Bayshore Drive.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologists are updating viewers about the flooding.

The Pearl River at Jackson is now at *36.33 feet* as of 8am Sunday. That is officially the 3rd highest level on record behind 1979 (43.3 ft) and 1983 (39.6 ft). Water levels will continue to rise quickly today. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/3vgc7t27Wv — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 16, 2020