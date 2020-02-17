Digital First: Flooding impacts homes as Pearl River crests in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said the Pearl River is cresting in Jackson at the Highway 80 gauge, where the river was at 36.67 without significant change for a few hours on Monday.
Despite that peak, other areas, particularly in Northeast Jackson and in Rankin County along the river, reported a 38-foot river in the Highway 25 area north to the Barnett Reservoir dam. The original predicted crest was 38 feet.
Video from Hinkle Productions showed the extent of the flooding at the Country Club of Jackson on Sunday.
In Hinds County, leaders will distribute water to flood victims at noon on Monday at the former Virginia College parking lot.
The flooding is starting to recede in downtown Jackson.
The flooding from the Pearl River is also impacting communities in Copiah County.