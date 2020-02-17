Breaking News
Pearl River cresting in Jackson

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to download WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Digital First: Flooding impacts homes as Pearl River crests in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said the Pearl River is cresting in Jackson at the Highway 80 gauge, where the river was at 36.67 without significant change for a few hours on Monday.

Despite that peak, other areas, particularly in Northeast Jackson and in Rankin County along the river, reported a 38-foot river in the Highway 25 area north to the Barnett Reservoir dam. The original predicted crest was 38 feet.

Video from Hinkle Productions showed the extent of the flooding at the Country Club of Jackson on Sunday.

In Hinds County, leaders will distribute water to flood victims at noon on Monday at the former Virginia College parking lot.

The flooding is starting to recede in downtown Jackson.

The flooding from the Pearl River is also impacting communities in Copiah County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories