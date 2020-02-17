Digital First: Flooding impacts homes as Pearl River crests in Jackson

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said the Pearl River is cresting in Jackson at the Highway 80 gauge, where the river was at 36.67 without significant change for a few hours on Monday.

Despite that peak, other areas, particularly in Northeast Jackson and in Rankin County along the river, reported a 38-foot river in the Highway 25 area north to the Barnett Reservoir dam. The original predicted crest was 38 feet.

Video from Hinkle Productions showed the extent of the flooding at the Country Club of Jackson on Sunday.

COUNTRY CLUB FLOODING: When the Pearl River reaches 36 ft, the golf course at the Country Club of Jackson begins to flood. This drone video from Sunday shows impressive water levels, which have slightly increased this morning. 📷: Hinkle Productions @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/1UbsjFmuRv — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 17, 2020

In Hinds County, leaders will distribute water to flood victims at noon on Monday at the former Virginia College parking lot.

UPDATE: Hinds Co. leaders will be handing out bottled water today for those who have been impacted by flooding. Catch @WJTV live at noon. https://t.co/tAja9KlouE — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) February 17, 2020

The flooding is starting to recede in downtown Jackson.

JACKSON FLOODING: The scene has changed over the past 48 hours for Rankin Street in downtown Jackson. The Pearl River on Saturday (left) was at 35.7 ft. & Monday (right) reached 36.7 ft. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/hNyVPohCiQ — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 17, 2020

The flooding from the Pearl River is also impacting communities in Copiah County.