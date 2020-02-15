Digital First: Flooding impacts neighborhoods across Jackson-metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Flooding from the Pearl River is impacting neighborhoods across the Jackson-metro area. The river is expected to crest at 38 feet on Sunday. Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday.

Neighbors on North Canton Club Circle in Jackson have been impacted by the flooding. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba checked on them Saturday morning.

Dozen of people being impacted by flooding. This is N. Canton Club Cir. @WJTV we’re #focusedonweather and focused on you. pic.twitter.com/9Hs0JZnRaW — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) February 15, 2020

Jackson Mayor @ChokweALumumba checking on those impacted by the rising water. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/tFQf5rl6p0 — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) February 15, 2020

Water is also high near the Barnett Reservoir. Officials said the reservoir is nearing capacity.

There is also flooding at Hanging Moss Creek near Jackson Academy.

Several homes and some industrial lots have already flooded along Flowood Drive. Video from a 12 News viewer showed how far the floodwaters have reached as of Saturday morning.