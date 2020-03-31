Digital First: Free Disinfectant in the Pinebelt

LAUREL, Miss (WHLT)- Paul Kirkley owner of Fitness Depot is giving away hospital grade disinfectant to all of Pine Belt

Fitness Depot Locations in Merdian, Laurel, Columbia, Ellisville and Picayune have barrels of disinfectant for people to help themselves.

Owner Paul Kirkley says why not give out disinfectant. The hospital grade disinfectant is the same one they use to keep their gym sanitary. Kirkley says it was as simple as increasing his order.

The barrels have been available since Saturday, since they’ve been out Manager Dean says the barrels have been refilled six times at just the Laurel location.

In Ellisville the traffic wasn’t as consistent but people were still out getting as much disinfectant as allowed.

Outside of the five Fitness Depot locations, Kirkley has also made a barrel available at Dwelling Place Church in Collins.