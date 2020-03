HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Starting March 30, which is National Doctors Day, and every Monday through May 11, Krispy Kreme is offering healthcare workers free donuts.

People can go through the drive-thru, show their employee badge and drive away with a dozen donuts free of charge.

Reginald Carter, who is the manager of the Krispy Kreme location in Hattiesburg, said the lines were endless on Monday. He said he’s looking forward to the following Mondays so he can thank the healthcare workers.