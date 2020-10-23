Digital First: Go On Girls Virtual Conference to inspire young future leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To motivate, to lead, and to empower the next generation– that is what Brandon native and New Orleans Saints football player Demario Davis and his mother Sue Davis are working to accomplish.

In an effort to uplift young girls and mothers, Demario and Sue are giving back to the same community where their journeys began in Mississippi. They are hosting their fourth annual Go On Girls Conference in Jackson on Saturday, October 24.

Sue Davis, Co-Founder of Go On Girls Conference

The virtual event will encourage girls, ages eight to 18, and mothers on how to push through adversity especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had some real challenges this year with virtual learning and changes, so we just wanted to make sure that mothers and daughters are supported during this time. And make sure they are conscious with what is going on with them mentally and emotionally, but also again, to provide them with positive aspects to keep them moving forward,” said Sue Davis, Co-Founder of the Go On Girls Conference.

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker and Co-Founder of Go On Girls Conference

Breakout sessions for participants will include topics regarding career and personal goals, mentorship, self-care tips and more. Several vendors will also be available as resources for attendees.

“We have Miss Sunshine State who will be our keynote speaker and then each girl and mother will be broken up into breakout sessions where they can an age appropriate information around confidence, self-esteem, leadership and self care,” said Davis.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. To register, visit here.

LATEST STORIES: