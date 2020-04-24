Digital First: Green Bay Converting gives paper towels to local areas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Green Bay Converting donated approximately 27,000 rolls of paper towels to non-profit organizations throughout Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Public School District is working with Green Bay Converting to give Pine Belt neighbors, who have been impacted by recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic, paper towels.

Green Bay Converting manufactures and distributes paper goods. On Friday, the business donated supplies to several non-profits, including the school district.

“The district got involved with the donations to make sure parents and families are able to get those resources,” explained Ashley Jackson, Hattiesburg Public School District.

Jackson also said that they thought it was something additional to add to the giveaways the district is already conducting. They’ve been giving out lunches to students in-need since March 24.