DIGITAL FIRST: Halloween spending

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Spending for Halloween was estimated at $9 billion in 2018. According to experts, it’s a little less than 2017’s record of $9.1 billion. Slightly fewer, 175 million, said they would celebrate. They spent a record of $86.79 per person, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

What They Buy

Shoppers look to get a big bang for the buck, and Halloween delivers. What’s the cost of a few bags of Halloween candy? Around 90 percent of Americans will buy candy, spending $2.6 billion. Almost 75 percent will purchase Halloween decor, spending $2.7 billion.

The most expensive part of Halloween is costumes. Just under 70 percent of Americans will spend $3.2 billion on them.

Top Five Costumes for Adults

Witch

Vampire

Zombie

Pirate

Avengers characters

Top Five Costumes for Children

Princess

Superhero

Batman

Star Wars character

Witch

More people, especially millennials, are buying costumes for their pets. Twenty percent will do so, up from 16 percent in 2017. The most popular pet costumes characters are pumpkin, hot dog, bumblebee, devil, and cat (for dogs).