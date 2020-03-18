Digital First: Hattiesburg business owner believes COVID-19 may lead to recession

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg restaurant closed its dining room to customers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), but it’s still open for to-go orders.

Chris Ortego, owner of Cotton Blues, fears the pandemic will severely hurt his business. He said Cotton Blues can see up to 500 people on a busy day.

Cotton Blues is well known for its cheesecake production, but it’s being slowed because of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves requested an economic disaster declaration for small businesses due to COVID-19.