Digital First: Hattiesburg high school student awarded Presidential Scholarship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Casey Buisson is the student body president at Hattiesburg High School. He applied for the Presidential Scholarship in January after getting a high score on the SAT.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes talented high school seniors for their academic accomplishments. Buisson was awarded the $26,000 scholarship and plans to attend University of Alabama in the fall.
Buisson said he plans to join the university’s debate team, and he will receive an additional $10,000 scholarship for joining.
With full tuition awards in his hands, Bussion said he could major in social work or psychology.