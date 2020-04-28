Breaking News
Digital First: Hattiesburg high school student awarded Presidential Scholarship

News
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Casey Buisson is the student body president at Hattiesburg High School. He applied for the Presidential Scholarship in January after getting a high score on the SAT.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes talented high school seniors for their academic accomplishments. Buisson was awarded the $26,000 scholarship and plans to attend University of Alabama in the fall.

Buisson said he plans to join the university’s debate team, and he will receive an additional $10,000 scholarship for joining.

With full tuition awards in his hands, Bussion said he could major in social work or psychology.

