Digital First: Hattiesburg neighbors stock up on supplies ahead of Laura













HATTIESBURG, MISS. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, Lowe's increased its inventory ahead of Hurricane Laura.

With neighbors stocking up for the potential storm, the store on Hardy Street has seen an increase in foot traffic for the past few days. Officials with the retailer said people are buying up generators, trash bags, sand bags and gas jugs in preparation for Laura.

“We are seeing a lot foot traffic, like heavy foot traffic. And as they leave out exiting the stores, it’s a lot of storm preparedness items that they’re leaving with. So it’s definitely the place to be when they’re coming in and getting all these items, because as they leave out, they’re happy that we have these items available for the customer and also for the community. So that is one plus we can say we are doing real well with the customers, whether they’re coming from Louisiana or the coastal area,” said George Knox, Assistant Store Manager of Lowe’s.

