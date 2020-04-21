Digital First: Hattiesburg Public School District supplies computers for distant learning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District Foundation donated almost $25,000 so students can have Chromebooks to help them learn at home. The district implemented distant learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation received the funds from the United Way Community Impact Grant.

The borrowing program allows students in need to complete their school work. Only ten percent of the seniors will receive the Chromebooks, leaving most of the supplies for students in other grades.

The computers were supplied by local computer supplier Howard Computers.

The district discovered the need for the Chromebooks through teachers compiling lists of students in need of the technology.

According to district leaders, the students’ parents are expected to assume responsibility for the Chromebooks and keep them in good condition.