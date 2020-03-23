Digital First: Hattiesburg School District provides meals for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Public School District is providing grab and go meals for students who are out of school due to the coronavirus.

According to district leaders, feeding the children is necessary during this time because they don’t want their school kids to go hungry.

All schools within the Hattiesburg school district except Mary Bethune Alternative Center will offer curbside picks-ups and walk ups only from 10 a.m. until noon.

The grab and go meals are free for all children 18 years old and under. For adults, breakfast is priced at $2.25 and lunch is $3.75.