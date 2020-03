WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Highway 80 in Warren County remains closed at Mt. Alban Road due to erosion from storms earlier this year.

The closure is affecting local businesses. Homeowners and businesses owners have to take an alternative route until further notice, like I-20.

Michael Flood with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said it will take several months for the start of repairs. MDOT said it will need to determine how to solve the erosion issue.