Digital First: Honoring those who served on Memorial Day

Ronnie Callahan

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s an American holiday dedicated to honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, and it is always observed on the last Monday of May. Memorial Day traditions usually include attending parades and barbecues.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional Memorial Day ceremonies weren’t observed in many places around Mississippi or the United States. The pandemic merely changed the way those who gave all were honored.

Ronnie Callahan, of Texas, said his family traveled to Vicksburg for the holiday. It’s been 10 years since they last visited the city.

“We realize the coronavirus has a hold on things as far as people getting out and enjoying themselves and celebrating,” said Callahan.

Originally known as Decoration Day during the Civil War era, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Yes. Memorial Day is the fourth federal and state holiday of the year. It is one of several holidays whose date changes each year in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Others include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Columbus Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.