Digital First: How a local nail salon plans to do business once it reopens

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail shops, spas, and more beauty and wellness destinations are temporarily closed across the United States.

12 News talked to the owner of Shonna’s Nails and More in Vicksburg. She agrees with the decision to close, saying it’s better for the community. But she said the closure is expected to hurt her bottom line.

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced a Safer-at-Home order. Businesses, like nail salons, will be closed until Monday, May 11.

