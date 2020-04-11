Digital First: How local churches are conducting their services on Easter Sunday

At the holiest time of the year for Christians, churches are wrestling with how to hold services amid the coronavirus outbreak, and in some cases, that has set up showdowns with local governments over restrictions that forbid large gatherings.

Many churches are offering live streaming options so they can observe Good Friday and Easter on TVs, smart phones and computers. Others are allowing worshipers to “drive-in” for services.

Governors in several states have deemed church an “essential service,” allowing Easter worship to proceed even as public health officials warn that large gatherings could be a major setback amid a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the U.S.