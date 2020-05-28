Digital First: How local restaurants are faring after dine-in services reopen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – For almost two weeks, restaurants in Vicksburg have been offering dine-in services to customers as Mississippi steadily reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the owner of the Gumbo Pot, business has not been the same since reopening. But he hopes it will reopen soon.

“I mean, it’s not paying for the space that we’re in. But it is allowing people to have more comfort, to be in and be able to sit. As far as the revenue, it’s not near about what we can do being open full time. But right now with the chances out there still, we’re trying to limit it. We only have one side of the building on dine-in and one side all to-gos. So, we’re kind of splitting the difference,” said Perry Boyd.

Restaurants like Cocktails 101 have been open for nearly three years. They now have to follow the recommending guidelines. That include limiting to half the facility’s occupancy, which is up to a maximum of 50 people. Groups of guest will be limited to a maximum of eight people, and restaurants must space tables at least six feet apart according to guidance from the state.