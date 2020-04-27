Digital First: “It’s a huge blessing.” De’Michael Harris drafted by Colts

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – It was an exciting moment for one Vicksburg family. De’Michael Harris reached his dream of making it to the National Football League.

For 13 years, Harris played high school and college football at St. Aloysius and Southern Miss, with hopes of making it to the NFL. Now, his hard work has paid off.

Harris was drafted to the Indianapolis Colts. Years ago, he said he saw the moment coming.

“I told my mom in third grade, I think, I was about to play my first YMCA game. I told her that I would go pro. And it’s kind of crazy to see that happen,” he explained.

Harris said seeing how everything played out makes him grateful.

“Just thanking God for this huge blessing, because you know many people don’t get this opportunity to play in the NFL or get the opportunity to try to play in the NFL. So, it’s just a blessing.”

The football player said he can’t take all the credit.

“You know, I definitely want to thank my coaches for instilling a lot of things. I want to thank my dad first and foremost, because I mean he’s my walk when it comes to athletics. He’s just always been there to mentor me and always push me to do better than I could’ve done by myself.”

And as for when he’ll be able to start, he has to wait until the coronavirus passes before he can report to camp to start training.