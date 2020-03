VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time since 1997, Vicksburg High School’s Missy Gators made it to the semi-finals. The players started the season to build up to this very moment.

“In all honesty, I’m excited to be here and the team is excited to be here,” said Coach Troy Stewart. “We’ve had to persevere and push through a lot of things.”

The team will play against Brookhaven at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson on Tuesday, March 3.