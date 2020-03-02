Digital First: “It’s more than just reading a book”

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, March 2nd kicks off Read Across America Week and celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

This week, Warrenton Elementary, Dana Road Elementary and many more will put together quiet reading times, dress up days and after school events for their students and families to enjoy.

Although the week is organized by the National Education Association, schools across the nation will participate in a variety of events encouraging kids to pick up a good book, and show them the fun you can have when reading.

Starting as just a day, the celebration began in 1997 and was decided to be held on Dr. Seuss’ birthday as he was an author that many parents, teachers and children read. Since then, the NEA has re-branded the week to focus on books that tell children of color or of different gender identities that they belong in the world and that the world belongs to them.

“It’s just the perfect time to encourage them to find a book that they are interested in to really make reading exciting and show them how fun it can be. Not just something that you do because you have to do it,” said Tamyia Ross, a third teacher at Warrenton Elementary.

Tamyia Ross has been teaching for five years now and says this time of year is fun because it gives the students an opportunity to dress up and also build a reading foundation.