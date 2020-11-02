Digital First: Jackson mayor discusses 2020 General Election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held his weekly press briefing on Monday. During the news conference, the mayor encouraged Mississippians to make their voices heard on Tuesday, November 3.

Mayor Lumumba also encouraged voters to where face masks while at the polls. He said they should expect a long wait. The mayor signed an executive order allowing city employees to work a half day on November 3, so everyone has the opportunity to vote.

Everyone is encouraged to double check their polling precinct location. If anyone needs a ride, they can contact (662) 205-6683.

The mayor said he plans to visit various polling places in Jackson to ensure all poling places are following COVID-19 guidelines.

